McKenzie splash pad open for summer fun

McKENZIE, Tenn. — As summer temps continue to climb, families in west Tennessee now have a new place to cool off.

After years of planning, McKenzie finally has its very own water park where you can make a splash.

“Finally the kids have something to do and I can bring them to the park and he wont be bored all day,” said Jerome Brown, a father of one.

The park is a $500,000 project funded by a parks and recreation grant.

McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland said it would not have come together without the help of residents and city officials.

“We had every department in the city that took part in this it was a real partnership,” she said.

Thousands of gallons of water are pumped every minute trough a variety of water features that spray, dump and pour on the kids.

Jennifer Waldrup served on the splash park committee, and said it is something the entire community can be proud of.

“It’s been real fun for me,” she said. “To see it come from the ground up is really exciting.”

Mayor Holland said she hopes the park will bring more people to the downtown area.

“I have heard from other cities and other mayors that this is the best thing that has happened to their downtown,” she said.

The park will not officially open to the public until Friday, but 9-year-old Hannah Triplett said she plans to be first in line.

“I am excited to be the first one in line, and I’m excited its opening so the kids can have so much fun in the water,” she said.

Mayor Holland said this tank holds 2,000 gallons of water, and all of that will be recycled within the splash pad.

There is no charge to get in the splash pad.