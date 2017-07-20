Mugshots : Madison County : 7/19/17 – 7/20/17

1/24 Angel Savage Driving on revoked license

2/24 Sequena Pruitt Coercion of a witness

3/24 Antonio Brooks Aggravated domestic assault

4/24 Barry Gardner Theft under $999, failure to comply



5/24 Brandon Ingram Violation of community corrections

6/24 Candace Oxley Schedule II drug violations

7/24 Charles Ames Reckless endangerment

8/24 Chloe Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/24 Devonte Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Ebone Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/24 Eunice Nelson Contributing to delinquency of a child

12/24 Jacoby Fuller Simple domestic assault



13/24 James Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/24 Jason Wade Hold for other agency

15/24 Jonathan Robertson Shoplifting

16/24 Joshua Hooper DUI



17/24 Joshua Horne Failure to appear

18/24 Mitchell Ellison Violation of probation

19/24 Nicholas Skinner Violation of community corrections

20/24 Nickolas Jones Violation of community corrections



21/24 Rhonda Adams Violation of probation

22/24 Tangenika Jones Shoplifting

23/24 Terry Womack Failure to appear

24/24 Tommy Latch Violation of probation

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.