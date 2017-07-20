Mugshots : Madison County : 7/19/17 – 7/20/17 July 20, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24Angel Savage Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Sequena Pruitt Coercion of a witness Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Antonio Brooks Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Barry Gardner Theft under $999, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Brandon Ingram Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Candace Oxley Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Charles Ames Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Chloe Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Devonte Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Ebone Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Eunice Nelson Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jacoby Fuller Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24James Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jason Wade Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Jonathan Robertson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Joshua Hooper DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Joshua Horne Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Mitchell Ellison Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Nicholas Skinner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Nickolas Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Rhonda Adams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Tangenika Jones Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Terry Womack Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Tommy Latch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/20/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore