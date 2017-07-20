Patrick Moore in court, case reset to next month

JACKSON, Tenn.-A man accused of locking his wife in a trunk was in court today.

According to his attorney, Patrick Moore’s case was reset for August 8 at 1 p.m., due to the state’s witnesses not appearing in court Thursday.

On that day the court will decide if his case will go before the grand jury.

His attorney asked the judge to lower his bond from $200,000. The judge agreed and lowered his bond to $150,000.

Moore’s attorney said according to Pathways, Moore was able to determine right and wrong during the time of the alleged incident.