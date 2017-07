Police: Driver has medical issue, hits back of local business

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Police say a vehicle hit the back of a local business Wednesday.

Officers say around 5:30 p.m. a vehicle hit the Skechers building in north Jackson, as well as 2 to 3 cars in the Home Depot parking lot.

Police say the driver had a medical issue. Officers say they aren’t sure if she’ll face charges.

Investigators say no one was hurt.