Still no answers 1 week after 2 homicides in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — After two homicides in the Hub City within two days, there so far have been no arrests.

Thursday marks one week since 21-year-old Michael Harris was gunned down in north Jackson.

Police say they got the call just before 5 a.m. on July 13 of shots fired on East University Parkway. When they got there, officers say they found Harris on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

One day later, 29-year-old Kenneth Mahone was found on Bayberry Drive in west Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds. The U.S. Marine later died at the hospital.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for additional information. They did not want to talk on camera but said there is no new information and there is also no suspect in custody for either of those homicides.

“I’m assuming that they’re doing their job and everything is still under investigation and they probably will let us know when they find out anything,” said Delores Eltanbouli who lives in north Jackson.

“I was shocked, and I couldn’t believe something like this happened,” another neighbor said off camera.

Neighbors are demanding answers and wondering why police haven’t provided any new information.

“I was actually shocked because Jackson is usually, especially in this area, is really quiet,” Eltanbouli said. “It’s a nice, peaceful neighborhood full of children, and I was really shocked this happened.”

Another neighbor said she hasn’t seen anything like this in the decades she has lived there.

“This is usually a quiet neighborhood, and I have lived here for over 30 years and never had any problems like this,” the neighbor said.

She also says she has stepped up her security measures.

“I do an extra check on my doors and make sure they are locked. I make sure what I have to defend myself is ready to go,” the neighbor said.

Both families of those killed declined to comment.