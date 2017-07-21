Heat And Humidity Continues This Weekend

Weather Update 9:45 AM CDT Saturday: (Quick Video Slideshow)

It looks like the ridge will hold through much of this weekend. That means temperatures will be just as warm tomorrow as they were today. Highs will be in the upper 90s with Heat Index in the 106-110 range again Saturday Afternoon.

Thankfully, after this weekend, the main ridge will start to break down. That will allow a cold front to drop into the Tennessee Valley early next week and ramp up rain chances. Until then we’re stuck in the crock pot for a couple more days.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of West Tennessee until 8:00 PM CDT Sunday. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Lake, Obion, Lauderdale, Tipton and Shelby County until 8:00 PM Saturday evening at 8:00 PM.

