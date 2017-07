82-year-old killed in late night crash in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. –The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Henry County.

Troopers say it happened in the 2900-block of Highway 641 in Paris around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver, 82-year-old Thomas Merrell, was driving northbound when he went off the side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.