Back-to-School bash for Hardeman Co. students scheduled for today

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. –Have fun at a back-to-school bash for area students.

Friday, July 21, the Hardeman County Community Health Center will host the event.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kids can enjoy bounce houses, giveaways, and snacks.

The health center will also conduct check-ups, sports physicals, and immunizations for those who’ve made an appointment.

To reserve your spot, call (731) 658-3388.