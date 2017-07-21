Early morning fire destroys home in Enville

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Thick, black smoke filled the air Friday in Enville as firefighters battled an early morning blaze for hours.

Officials say they got the call a little after 6:30 a.m. to the home on Enville Road. Officials say when they got there they found flames bursting from all sides of the house.

The black smoke was so strong it could be seen for miles.

Chester County Fire Chief Jim Vest says nobody was inside the home at the time the fire started. He says it was a tough battle trying to put the flames out.

The owner of the house watched the home she says she has owned for decades go up in flames, destroyed.

Several agencies responded to help fight the fire including Chester County and Milledgeville fire departments. They brought in their water tankers to help.

Every time the fire seemed to die down, the flames quickly rose back up.

Firefighters were constantly bringing in tankers filled with water due to the rural location of the home.

EMS was on scene and checked out one firefighter. We are told he is OK.

Hours into the fight with the flames a rainbow appeared. The homeowner says she believes things will be OK.

Officials have not said what started the fire.