Hardeman Co. clinic hosts ‘back-to-school bash’

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Community Health Center held their back-to-school bash Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there were bounce houses, corn hole and many more games for children from birth to 18 years old.

The health center also gave away back-to-school items such as backpacks and school supplies. They had snow cones and all sorts of snacks available, but the main attraction was the child wellness benefits.

“The children can come out and get their well-child exams if they haven’t had them yet this year and shots they need for school,” Hardeman County Community Health Center CFO Linda Lovelace said.

The sheriff’s department was also there to demonstrate how to properly install car safety seats.