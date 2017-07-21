Haslam appoints Pickens district attorney general for 26th Judicial District

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Jody S. Pickens of Jackson as district attorney general for the 26th Judicial District, replacing retiring District Attorney General Jerry Woodall.

Gov. Haslam made the appointment Friday and it will be effective Aug. 1, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The position will be up for election in 2018.

“I’m very appreciative to Governor Haslam for the confidence he has shown in me with this appointment,” Pickens said in the release. “I would like to thank General Woodall for the opportunity he has provided me for almost 21 years to serve the citizens of 26th Judicial District as an assistant district attorney general. I look forward to continuing to serve them as their district attorney general.”

Pickens has been assistant district attorney general in the district since 1996, according to the release. He was a special assistant in the U.S. attorney general’s office for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010-2012.

Pickens graduated from Lambuth in 1993 and received his law degree from the University of Memphis in 1996.

Pickens and his wife, Linsey, have three children, Stone, Sarah Tucker, and Elizabeth.