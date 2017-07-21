Health experts urge extra care to keep kids hydrated in extreme heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the heat index making it feel like 104 degrees Friday, staying hydrated is very important, especially for kids.

According to United Healthcare of Tennessee, the surface area of a child is smaller than in adults and their sweat glands are not fully developed, making it harder for their bodies to keep cool.

Doctors say to hydrate kids one to two hours before going outside and then again 15 minutes before they go outdoors.

“Then once they’re outside, every 20 to 30 minutes, even if they don’t feel thirsty, have them drink a glass of water,” said Dr. Peter Gardner, medical director at Physicians Quality Care in Jackson. “As a general rule, less than 10 years of age half a glass, over 10 years of age a full glass of water.”

Gardner also says to avoid being outside from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as those are the hottest parts of the day here in West Tennessee.