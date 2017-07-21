Juvenile charged in deadly north Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is now facing a homicide charge in a deadly north Jackson shooting.

A 16-year-old male faces a homicide charge in the July 13 shooting death of 21-year-old Michael Jerod Harris, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded around 4:50 a.m. July 13 to the shooting on East University Parkway where they found Harris had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The juvenile is being held without bond at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

He is expected have an initial appearance and detention hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Madison County Juvenile Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).