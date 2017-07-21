Men charged with beating elderly woman in Carroll Co. home invasion appear in court

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two men charged in a home invasion in Carroll County that sent an elderly woman to the hospital returned to court on Friday.

The cases against Dakota Baggett, 25, of Waverly, and James Hill, 36, of New Johnsonville, now head to the grand jury. “Court rules that the state has established probable cause against each defendant,” Carroll County General Sessions Judge Larry Logan said.

The two men are accused of attacking a 96-year-old woman June 19 at her home on McKee Levee Road. “He’s the gentleman sitting back there in the back,” Myron Butler, the alleged victim’s cousin, said.

Butler testified Baggett held him and the alleged victim’s daughter, Janet Ross, at knife point when they came home. “He said I don’t want to have to hurt you,” Butler said.

According to an affidavit, the suspects are accused of duct taping the elderly woman then hitting her in the head and facial area with a small bat. Investigators said the woman also suffered a deep knife laceration to her forearm, according to court documents.

Investigator Adam Meggs with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office testified he found a baton at the scene. “It came from a burglary in an antique store in Dickson, Tennessee,” Meggs said.

Meggs said Baggett and Hill are suspects in that break-in.

Plus, Meggs said one of the men tried to cash checks belonging to the elderly woman and her daughter.

Logan said the cases against Baggett and Hill are scheduled to go before a Carroll County grand jury in September.

“I expected it based on what proof we have,” Assistant District Attorney Carthel Smith said.

Attorney Benjamin Dempsey represents Baggett. “My client’s presumed to be innocent, and he looks forward to his day in court,” he said.

Attorney Seth Segraves represents Hill. “Obviously this is a long process, and this is the first step in that process.”

The clerk’s office said Hill and Baggett are both being held in lieu of $250,000 bond each. They’re scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 11.

The men face a variety of charges including criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, and more.

Investigators said they believe after this attack, the two went to Humphreys County and committed a similar crime involving another elderly victim.