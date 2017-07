Mugshots : Madison County : 7/20/17 – 7/21/17

1/24 Skyler Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/24 Aramis Franklin Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/24 Arsenio Hines No charges entered

4/24 Austin Jordan Violation of community corrections



5/24 Brian McAlpin DUI

6/24 Christopher Ingram Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/24 Corey Reid Violation of community corrections

8/24 Darrie Jackson No charges entered



9/24 Demario Jackson Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Heinrich Otterman Aggravated assault

11/24 James McCurry Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery

12/24 Johnathan Ryan No charges entered



13/24 Joshua Fields No charges entered

14/24 Julia Mysiewicz DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving

15/24 Lindsay Vance Violation of community corrections

16/24 Marissa Joy Shoplifting



17/24 Marcus Owens No charges entered

18/24 Nathan Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear

19/24 Otis Taylor Failure to appear

20/24 Ronnie Blankenship Failure to appear



21/24 Stanley Postell Contempt of court

22/24 Stephen Williams Failure to appear

23/24 Tequilla Rivers Assault

24/24 Terry Cox Failure to appear

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.