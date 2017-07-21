Registration is open for all JMCSS schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Registration is now open for all schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Students who are new to the district as well as students who moved into a new school zone over the summer must register at the school they are zoned to attend, according to a release from the school system.

Registration takes place in school offices during normal office hours.

Parents should bring the following:

– Parent’s photo ID (driver’s license)

– Student’s birth certificate

– Student’s updated shot records

– Three (3) current proofs of residency for parent (utility bill, phone bill, lease or mortgage statement, voters registration card, credit card bill)

For new kindergartners and students new to Tennessee ONLY: current school physical

School leaders says it is important that all students are registered at their zoned school prior to the first day of school, which is Aug. 4.

The school system is also accepting applications for the district’s magnet programs.

In schools and grade levels where there is available space, students will be accepted, the release states. Otherwise, the student’s name will be added to their desired school’s wait list.

Students must first be accepted under open enrollment before they can register at their desired school. You will be notified if your student is accepted. At that point, you can register at your school.