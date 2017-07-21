Seniors look to lead the way for the Mckenzie Rebels in 2017

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Last year the Mckenzie Rebels finished the season 5-6, this season head coach Wade Comer expects things to be much better as he returns a majority of his team. He expects the seniors to lead the way and show the young guys how it’s done. But just because he has a lot of players returning, he knows things won’t come easy. Especially since their schedule and region look a lot different from last year.

“Big difference I mean our regions got a whole lot tougher, you know we picked up Union City, Trenton, still got Adamsville and TCA so it’s going to be very competitive and you know we got to be ready to play,” Comer said.

The Rebels open up their season against rival Huntingdon, August 18th.