UT Martin meets with city leaders about economic growth

MARTIN, Tenn. — It was a first-ever for the University of Tennessee at Martin.

School officials met with city leaders not to talk about recruiting students but how they can grow our communities.

“To know the state’s college is behind our economic growth says a lot,” said Frank Tate, who serves on the industrial development board in McKenzie.

He said it’s important UT Martin wants to help in the areas where their students will work someday.

“It’s invaluable that we can have regional partnership, because if one community grows, the others are going to succeed as well,” he said.

New to UT Martin himself, Chancellor Keith Carver said he doesn’t want the areas around the school to just be places to recruit students.

“This is really an opportunity for me to get folks in one large setting and really hear about what’s happening in their areas,” he said.

Carver said the goal of the meeting was to get to know the economic development leaders in the area and find common goals they all share.

“When areas are looking to grow or industry is looking to come in, maybe some intellectual capital that we have could help, or some expertise through our faculty,” he said.

Carver said it’s part of the university’s mission to spur economic development in West Tennessee.

“I just remember how special this place is and how special West Tennessee is,” he said. “I want to make sure we are doing our job to be good citizens.”

Chancellor Carver said he hopes this meeting will be the first of many. He plans to host an economic development team meeting at least twice a year.