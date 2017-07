Vehicle overturns in crash on 45 Bypass; no serious injuries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded Friday evening to a crash on the 45 Bypass in north Jackson.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Channing Way. One vehicle was overturned in the roadway.

Police say there were no serious injuries and that no one was transported from the scene.