2 dead after car hits tree, goes up in flames

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A pile of ashes and hazard paint marks a spot on Van Buren Road where a man and his 9-year old daughter died Friday night.

“When we found out, it was just terrible,” said Thomas Anthony, who lives up the street.

Investigators say 42-year-old William Lambert and his daughter were driving eastbound when things took a turn for the worse.

Officers say the driver failed to make a left turn and drove into a ditch which caused the car to go airborne and hit a tree before landing on the roof.

The car then caught on fire, trapping the victims inside.

Anthony said he heard the wreck happen.

“I thought they were moving equipment or something,” he said. “It sounded like a bulldozer coming off a tractor real loud.”

Anthony said he’s seen a number of wrecks on the rural road.

“I drive like 35 on this road,” he said. “When you’re going around the curb, you don’t know who is on your side of the road.”

Lt. Brad Wilbanks said just within the past two weeks, the district has seen a spike in fatal one vehicle crashes.

He wants to remind everyone most wrecks are preventable.

“Anytime you have a loss of life its sad, but injuries are preventable,” he said. ” I mean there’s no reason for a crash to happen. Put your phone down, pay attention and go the speed limit.”

The cause of this wreck is still under investigation.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks want to remind everyone the Tennessee Highway Patrol is cracking down on distracted drivers this summer through their campaign, Operation Southern Shield.