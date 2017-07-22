Chester Co. Dixie Angels headed to World Series

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The 12 young ladies who make up the Chester County Dixie Youth Angels, are one of the many state championship teams coming out of West Tennessee.

The team of nine and 10 year olds, went 10-0 on their quest to win the district and state title. This state championship is the first ever in the angels division of Chester County softball.

Whats up next for these girls? The world series of course. They leave next Friday for the 10 team tournament in Sumter, South Carolina.

“Its good to see the 12 girls get the recognition for the hard work and time they put in to earn their-self a spot to go to the World Series,” Chester Co. Angels Coach Casey Martin said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. The coaches, we get to do it with our daughters that makes it even better. But it’s a good thing for all the kids.”

Coach Martin says the team would like to thank everyone who’s supported them, helping to raise money for their trip to the World Series.

Congratulations and good luck. Hope you ladies return with a title.