Fire at Camden plant contained, no injuries

CAMDEN, Tenn.-A fire at a west Tennessee plant in Benton County has been contained after igniting late Friday evening.

According to the incident commander on the scene from the Camden Fire Department, the fire started in a storage area of the MagPro Plant where several barrels of stored magnesium powder began to sweat, which he believes may have ignited the powder. The plant’s fire brigade was able to smother the fire by using sand on the barrels.

The Camden Fire Department was also dispatched to the plant to offer assistance, if needed. The department told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the fire was contained around 10:15 p.m.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and no damage to the plant.