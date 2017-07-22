Strong to Severe Storms Roar Through The Area Sunday Evening

Weather Update 10:35 PM Sunday

(Viewer Pics of Storms Throughout The Area from Sunday Night)

Several scattered strong storms and even a few severe storms moved through Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. High winds snapped trees near Lexington Tennessee just before 6 pm on Sunday evening. Heavy rain soaked Jackson and over 500 lightning strikes occurred in west Tennessee from storms between the 5 and 6 pm hours. A few storms will continue overnight tonight.

The rain fell hard around along parts of I-40 with some areas getting over 5 inches of rain in a 4 hour period.

Showers and storms will linger in the area into the early morning hours.

