Heat Continues, But Storm Chances On The Rise

Weather Update 10:55 PM

Another hot and muggy night on the way with temperatures only falling into the middle 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm still with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. Heat Index will still be in the 103 – 108 range. The difference tomorrow will be the clouds in the afternoon and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop A cold front will slowly move in out of the north. and will trigger at least a few storms that may persist into the evening… A heat advisory continues for all of West Tennessee through Sunday Evening.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com