Humboldt police investigate armed robbery; suspect in custody

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — The Humboldt Police department is investigating an armed robbery.

Chief of Police, Rob Ellis confirmed it took place late Friday night. The incident led police on a a car chase, before catching the suspect.

Investigators say more information will be available later today after charges are finalized.

