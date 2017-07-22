Local group raises money to preserve historic heritage

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — One local group braved the heat Saturday morning to help preserve Hardeman county’s historical heritage.

The Hardeman County APTA held a car wash and bake sale with all money raised benefiting the county’s courthouse museum and historic home, known to many as the Pillars. President of the Chapter Ken Savage said these are learning tools that should not be forgotten.

“We want people to understand especially children what the hardships it took to get this get this country settled the way it is today,” said Savage.

The Hardeman county APTA is hosting their next fundraiser this October. They will be showing haunted tours of both the courthouse museum and the Pillars home.