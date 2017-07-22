New business offers hands-on workshops for DIY project enthusiasts

JACKSON, Tenn.-A new Jackson business held their grand opening, Friday.

Board and Brush held the event at their location on Vann Drive. The company offers Woodworking techniques and skills combined with the latest trends and custom graphics is what created the DIY Board & Brush Creative Studios concept.

Owners, Craig and Cindy Fuller are excited to bring this type of service to the Hub City and West Tennessee.

“This is a fun instructor-led atmosphere, so you are led the whole way thru the project and you actually learn the skills to do things on your own if you want to,” said owner Craig Fuller.

Business leaders say all projects are a flat fee and include everything you will need to leave with a beautiful, classic wooden piece to adorn your walls.

For now, Board and Brush is offering woodworking hands-on instruction, however, they soon hope to offer metal working techniques

for do-it-yourselfers, soon.