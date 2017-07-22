Safety experts say take precautions in extreme heat

JACKSON, Tenn.-The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Mid-South, including West Tennessee, through the weekend. Safety experts say when the heat is this intense, there are ways you can protect yourself and your family.

Weather experts say, considering the dangerously high heat indices, you should take precautions.

“It’s absolutely ‘hot, hot, hot,” said Christy Roberts, who is dealing with the extreme heat.

“It feels pretty hot, yeah, I’m looking forward to going inside,” said Nate Ballek, also suffering in the heat.

Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Marty Clements said, there are a number signs you need to be aware of if you are being affected by the heat.

“Redness of your skin, clammy feeling and all, dizziness, a little nauseous and everything, and again leg cramps,” said Clements.

Experts say, to avoid an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situation, remember to keep a bottle of water handy at all times during these hot summer months.

“If you start sweating and all of a sudden you’re not sweating, you know that you’re dehydrated,” said Clements.

“We do try to get out everyday, but carry water everywhere we go when were outside,” said Ballek.

Experts also remind you to take cover in the shade if you start feeling over heated, or avoid the sun entirely.

“You know, you’re gardening and your lawn mowing and everything, you know, do it early in the morning or do it late in the evening,” said Clements.

Weather experts also encourage you to wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

“I had wore black yesterday. Today I said, “mmm, mmm, no black, just kind of no sleeves,” said Roberts.

Clements said, if you are with someone who is dangerously overheated, place ice and cold wet towels under their arms and around their neck and to get them to drink as much water as possible.

Experts also say pay extra attention to young children and the elderly who may be more sensitive to heat exposure.