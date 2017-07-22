Union University hosts Chronic Pain Symposium conference

JACKSON, Tenn.— The School of Nursing at Union University held an all day conference today. Their focus chronic pain and how to treat it.

“The abuse of pain medicine is a hot topic all across the country, especially in Tennessee right now, so we want to offer some education to prescribers on how to avoid those pitfalls, what the Tennessee regulations are and how to best care for our patients with chronic pain,” Kelly Harden, Dean of the School of Nursing at Union University, said.

Students, faculty and those in the health field were all in attendance today. The conference covered everything from how pain effects the brain to doctors ethics when treating pain and how having chronic pain can impact those around you. The students in attendance today got class credit for coming. The state of Tennessee also requires anyone who will prescribe medicine to take a course on the drug as well as the regulations on how to use them.

Tennessee was not the only state represented today at the pain symposium…

“We have about 73 participants here today from about 3 different states, many of them are Union Grads which we’re very excited about, but it’s just wonderful to be able to share our facilities and share knowledge with the community,” Harden said.

Later this year the school will host another symposium on mental disorders.