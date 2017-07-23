Lexington Dixie All-Stars send three teams to World Series

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Dixie All stars softball club is a unique group making state history this summer. Sending not one, not two but three teams to the World Series next week.

In Lexington six of their seven teams placed in districts, and went on to play in the state tournament. Two of their six year old teams have won state titles and are advancing to the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. The 15 year old Lexington Belles went 5-1 in the state tourney and will represent Tennessee in the World Series in Sumter, South Carolina.

This is the first time a Tennessee league has sent three teams to the world series in the same season.

“All the hard work has a payoff, as a coach and a mother, you have to say you just couldn’t be any happier about it,” Lexington Coach Alisha Wood said. “Because we know the work starts in February. It doesn’t start in June or July. These kids started practicing for where they’re at today months ago.”

Coaches say they want to thank the players parents and the community for supporting the team during fundraisers, to help the team get the money they need to head to the big game. Good luck to all three teams. West Tennessee is rooting for you.