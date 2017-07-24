Brownsville police search for shooting suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-Police in Brownsville need your help locate a suspect in a shooting that occurred last week.

The suspect, Bradley Barkin, is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured after Barkin allegedly shot the man in the arm three times according to investigators. The victim is OK.

Brownsville police said they believe Barkin may have left the state.

If you have any information on Barkin’s whereabouts call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1215 or Haywood County Crime Stoppers at (731) 772-CASH (2274).