Brush up on your interview skills at upcoming workshop

UNION CITY, Tenn. –An interview workshop may help you land a new job.

Tuesday, July 25, the Tennessee Career Center in Union City will host the free event, which runs from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The workshop will teach participants how to prepare for interviews, including preparation techniques, how to dress, and more.

Registration is required. To reserve your spot, call (731) 884-3868.