The CO to celebrate 3rd birthday with celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate the 3rd birthday of a local business later this week.

Tuesday, July 25, The CO will host a gathering from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at its facility in Jackson.

Free treats will be available for attendees.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 554-5555.