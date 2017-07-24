Election underway for 3 open school board positions in Gibson County

TRENTON, Tenn. — As Trenton Special Schools welcomes a new superintendent, voters get the chance to change the makeup of the board members.

Two current Trenton school board members have decided not to run for re-election, which means their vacant seats are up for grabs

After 16 years, seat five is vacant on the school board. Jason Weaver is running unopposed for that spot and is looking forward to serving his community.

“I just want to continue having high standards for our students, for our teachers and to continue the path we’ve been on for some time now, which I think is in an upward direction,” Trenton School Board Seat 5 Candidate Jason Weaver said.

In this election, Dee Ann McEwen is running for her second term for seat two.

“When we have a great school, we have great community,” McEwen said. “You know, the school is the heart of a community. So I guess I just try to keep doing my very best.”

Her opponent, Myra Elam, says the current board has done well, but she wants her opportunity to help students.

“But sometimes it needs a fresh set of eyes,” Elam said. “And I think I bring a fresh set of eyes to the board, also the other oncoming board members.”

A new face will also fill seat three, either Clint Hickerson or Cicily Buchanan.

“If elected, I look forward to working with the new superintendent and us keeping the momentum going and us putting new programs in to help the students,” Hickerson said.

Buchanan wasn’t available for comment.

Early voting is underway until Saturday at City Hall. So far, election officials say turnout has been higher than previous elections.

“To date we’ve had 149 people early vote, which is good,” Gibson County Administrator of Elections Julianne Hart said. “We hope that Election Day is a big turnout too.”

Gibson County Special School District also has two candidates running unopposed for their open school board positions.

Election officials say if you do decide to wait until Election Day, which is Thursday, Aug. 3, you’ll have to go to your assigned polling location. Don’t forget you will need state or federal ID.