Jet ski enthusiasts ride length of Tennessee River to benefit local children

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A group of jet ski enthusiasts took off from Paris Landing State Park Sunday for the 21st annual Tennessee River 600.

“Oh, the first day that we take off, it’s an incredible adrenaline rush,” participant Louann Weidner said. “It’s like the highest high you can get the minute you fire up your ski and you take off.”

We caught up with them Monday at their only stop here in West Tennessee.

“Actually, Pickwick is one of my favorite places. There’s nice riding out here, and it’s very pretty scenery,” participant John Dequartel said.

The group consists of 60 riders and 40 jet skis from all over the country and as far away as Canada.

“We come down here because our riding season in Canada is relatively short, so for us to get a full week of riding in is awesome,” participant Pat McLaughlin said. “And Tennessee is a beautiful state.”

Event participants say as much fun as they have on the Tennessee River 600, they ride together for a greater cause.

“I have a grandchild who is a recipient of the benefits of Children’s Miracle Network, so this has become particularly important to me,” Weidner said.

Participants say before they hit the water, they raise money from sponsors of their ride, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. They say over the past 21 years they’ve raised more than $250,000.

“And it doesn’t matter what the weather is. It doesn’t matter how beat up you get,” Weidner said. “You just keep telling yourself, there’s a kid that’s going to benefit from me getting beat up today.”

Riders say this adventure across the Volunteer State is something they look forward to all year.

“I see something new every year,” event director Dennis Beckley said. “Twenty-one years, I haven’t seen it all yet.”

“The moment we get off the water, I’m already chomping at the bit for next year,” event coordinator Jason Noble said.

Participants say their next stop on the Tennessee River 600 is in Rogersville, Ala., at Joe Wheeler State Park. Their journey will end Saturday in Knoxville.