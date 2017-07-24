Local collaborative workspace ‘theCO’ celebrates 3 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local collaborative workspace is celebrating their third birthday by offering the public free access to their equipment.

TheCO in west Jackson kicks off the celebration all day Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a chance for the Hub City to see what the business is all about.

The services they will offer include access to their gigabit internet for people to upload or download large files, printing, a relaxing patio space to work, and getting one-on-one time with entrepreneurs who’ve developed start-up businesses through the space.

“We figured there is a lot of people who stop in and say, you know, I can’t really afford this right now, ” said theCO Media and Facilities Manager Dan Drogosh. “So we figured a free co-working day would be the best gift back to the community.”

Several success stories have emerged from start-up business created at theCO. Random Pieces of Wood creator Austin Thompson was once a worker at Starbucks until he became an entrepreneur who’s been utilizing the tools offered at the facility.

“I wouldn’t be in business now if it wasn’t for theCO,” Thompson said. “I may be in business, but I wouldn’t be doing as well. I’d be sitting at Starbucks trying to work at the house with my kids, stuff like that. It’s been valuable to me and a lot of the other members.”

If you can’t make it out to the celebration Tuesday, theCO offers tours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.