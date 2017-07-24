Man charged with killing store clerk files motion to suppress evidence

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man charged with killing a store clerk in Jackson filed a handwritten motion to suppress evidence just two months before he is scheduled to go to trial, according to court documents.

Urshawn Miller returned to Madison County Circuit Court on Monday. The man charged with killing a convenience store clerk in November 2015 filed a motion to keep evidence from being introduced at his trial, according to court documents.

Assistant Public Defender Gregory Gookin told the judge he met with Miller last week but has not seen the document. “I’m going to make a copy of that this morning,” Gookin said. “I need to discuss that with Mr. Miller.”

According to the five-page handwritten motion filed July 20, Miller claimed evidence collected during the investigation was contaminated, including a gun allegedly found with his DNA on it.

District Public Defender George Morton Googe also represents Miller. “We’re going to get copies of it and go over it with the client and then it’s really up to the attorneys how to proceed with motions when there’s an attorney in the case,” Googe said.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Don Allen is scheduled to consider Miller’s motion at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Googe said it is not too unusual for clients to file motions themselves. “In this case, it was sent to the court clerk but not to us,” Googe said.

Miller faces multiple counts including first-degree murder. He is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 25. If convicted, Miller could face the death penalty. He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.