McNairy Central looks to improve on .500 season in 2016

SELMER, Tenn. — The McNairy Central Bobcats are working hard to improve on their 5-5 record from a year ago. Head coach Brian Franks said they have about half of their players returning on both sides of the ball this season so youth shouldn’t be a problem. He said leading up to this point, his players and coaching staff have done everything he could ask for, and he doesn’t see any reason why the Bobcats shouldn’t win more than five games this season.

“I feel pretty good about it you know, the regions going to be really tough, you know we lost a couple of tough teams, and we added a couple of tough teams so the guys been working hard, the coaching staff has been working hard and getting after it really good,” Franks said.

Something that may play a huge role in the Bobcats winning more than five games is having depth at every position, something they will have in 2017.

“Depths pretty good, you know really good at skills position, you know we’re still working on the line, you know I think we could be two deep in every position this year,” Franks said. “You know like I said, hopefully we’ll be in every game, that’s our goal to be in every game and compete to the end you know and we’ll see what happens.”