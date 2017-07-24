Mugshots : Madison County : 7/21/17 – 7/24/17

1/61 John Watlington Criminal trespass

2/61 Adelbert Ross Assault

3/61 Alexus McBride Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/61 Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/61 Amy Beard No charges entered

6/61 Ashley Davis Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/61 Barbie Winberry Failure to appear

8/61 Britney Thomas Criminal trespass



9/61 Chantille Manuel Theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation

10/61 Charles Ames Violation of community corrections

11/61 Charles Smith Violation of parole

12/61 Christopher Trull Violation of order of protection



13/61 Cody Fazio Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/61 Cody Mills Violation of community corrections

15/61 Colton Holder DUI

16/61 Danelle Paris No charges entered



17/61 Daniel Devers Public intoxication

18/61 Davaris Dewalt Schedule II drug violations

19/61 Deangelo Bond Violation of probation, failure to comply

20/61 Dennis Emerson Simple domestic assault, vandalism



21/61 Frederick Bray Aggravated burglary

22/61 Greg McGowan Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/61 James Wardlow Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/61 Jarvis Tyson DUI, driving on revoked license



25/61 Jasmine Burrus No charges entered

26/61 Jennie Abbott Possession of methamphetamine

27/61 Joe Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/61 Jonathan Woods No charges entered



29/61 Justin Tamayo Violation of order of protection

30/61 Kimberly Nimmo No charges entered

31/61 Kyle Henry Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

32/61 Leonardo Garcia DUI, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, open container law



33/61 Leventa Baker DUI

34/61 Lisa Smith Violation of community corrections

35/61 Madonna Debons Failure to appear

36/61 Marcus Crawford Failure to appear



37/61 Marlon Robertson Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations, hold for investigation

38/61 Megan Blacklance Aggravated domestic assault

39/61 Melissa Horton Failure to appear

40/61 Michael Arnold Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/61 Michael Ward No charges entered

42/61 Quincey Caldwell Failure to appear

43/61 Rachel Mullins DUI, schedule II drug violations

44/61 Ramee Tomlin Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



45/61 Ramie Sahr Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

46/61 Raylandus Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

47/61 Richard Butler Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

48/61 Robert Skelton DUI



49/61 Russell Jones Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/61 Serena Shaw Harassment

51/61 Stacy Swain Failure to appear

52/61 Tammy Smith No charges entered



53/61 Terilyne King DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

54/61 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

55/61 Tracy Starks Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

56/61 Travis Love Public intoxication, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer



57/61 Vance Hudson Stalking, harassment

58/61 Victor Eanes Violation of probation

59/61 William Kolwyck No charges entered

60/61 William Pemberton Simple domestic assault, vandalism



61/61 Willie Currie Failure to appear



























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.