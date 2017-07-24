Mugshots : Madison County : 7/21/17 – 7/24/17 July 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/61John Watlington Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/61Adelbert Ross Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/61Alexus McBride Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/61Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/61Amy Beard No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/61Ashley Davis Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/61Barbie Winberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/61Britney Thomas Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 9/61Chantille Manuel Theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/61Charles Ames Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/61Charles Smith Violation of parole Show Christopher Trull Violation of order of protection Cody Fazio Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Cody Mills Violation of community corrections Colton Holder DUI Danelle Paris No charges entered Daniel Devers Public intoxication Davaris Dewalt Schedule II drug violations Deangelo Bond Violation of probation, failure to comply Dennis Emerson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Frederick Bray Aggravated burglary Greg McGowan Driving on revoked/suspended license James Wardlow Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Jarvis Tyson DUI, driving on revoked license Jasmine Burrus No charges entered Jennie Abbott Possession of methamphetamine Joe Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license Jonathan Woods No charges entered Justin Tamayo Violation of order of protection Kimberly Nimmo No charges entered Kyle Henry Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Leonardo Garcia DUI, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, open container law Leventa Baker DUI Lisa Smith Violation of community corrections Madonna Debons Failure to appear Marcus Crawford Failure to appear Marlon Robertson Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations, hold for investigation Megan Blacklance Aggravated domestic assault Melissa Horton Failure to appear Michael Arnold Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Michael Ward No charges entered Quincey Caldwell Failure to appear Rachel Mullins DUI, schedule II drug violations Ramee Tomlin Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Ramie Sahr Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Raylandus Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license Richard Butler Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Robert Skelton DUI Russell Jones Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Serena Shaw Harassment Stacy Swain Failure to appear Tammy Smith No charges entered Terilyne King DUI, leaving the scene of an accident Thomas Reed Public intoxication Tracy Starks Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Travis Love Public intoxication, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Vance Hudson Stalking, harassment Victor Eanes Violation of probation William Kolwyck No charges entered William Pemberton Simple domestic assault, vandalism Willie Currie Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. 