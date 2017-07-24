Not As Hot But Still Quite Humid
Weather Update 12:34 PM:
Temperatures will still be in the 90s today but compared to last week that’s actually cooler. The break from the extreme heat and humidity will be short -lived. Enjoy the break while we can. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon as old out flow boundaries interact with a gradually destabilizing atmosphere. Storms generally should be isolated, and may ppack a punch. The latest SPC outlook actually drops the Marginal Risk for severe storms for now. Meteorologist Brian Davis will be in this evening with a full update to the forecast.
VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
