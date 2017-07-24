Police, bomb squad investigate suspicious package

JACKSON, Tenn.-It was a very active scene outside of the UPS Distribution Center in east Jackson, Monday night, but Jackson police have confirmed the area is safe and clear.

According to investigators, there were several reports of a suspicious package that was found inside of the UPS location on College Park Cove, just off Dr. F.E. Wright Drive. The Jackson Police Bomb Squad went inside the building to investigate. Around 9:30 p.m., investigators determined the building was safe.

Investigators on the scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the package was actually mislabeled as something else, but did not go into detail.

According to officials, night shift employees were asked to evacuate the building.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and more details should be available, Tuesday morning.