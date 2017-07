Sheriff John Mehr to host 29th community meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –Speak your mind with community leaders at an upcoming meeting.

Tuesday, July 25, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr will host host his 29th community meeting at Ararat Baptist Church.

That’ll be held for for Huntersville and Denmark residents and will start at 6:30 p.m.

All questions will be answered and all issues will be discussed.

The sheriff says no topic is “off limits.”