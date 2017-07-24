Teen charged in deadly shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile facing a homicide charge in a recent shooting appeared Monday in court.

The 16-year-old juvenile is being held without bond at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center. Judge Christy Little says the teen will undergo a forensic and mental health evaluation before another hearing scheduled for Sept. 6.

This juvenile’s name and charges have not been released. The 16-year-old faces a possible homicide charge in connection with the July 13 murder of Michael Jerod Harris.