6-year-old Colt Delagarde tears up race tracks all accross the United States

ATWOOD, Tenn. — From Tennessee, to Texas, to Ohio all the way down to Florida, Colt Delagarde spends his weekends seeking competition on the Amateur Motocross Circuit. Delagarde and his family have about two months out of the year to rest, the other ten months are spent on the road.

“Somewhere in the country where there’s a race every weekend, we travel anywhere from about 15 hours of Jackson to a race if there’s one that weekend,” Chris Delagarde, Colt’s father said.

Being on the road consistently can be very tiring. But for Colt, there’s no such things as too much racing.

“Not really, I wanted to ride more, I wanted more,” Colt said.

Helping make sure Colt is ready to ride every single day, is his Dad.

“I’m the mechanic, the driver, the bank, everything,” Chris said.

Chris introduced Colt to dirt bikes at an early age due to his involvement with them. He said one day Colt was watching television and showed interest in racing and from there the two never looked back. They even were able to overcome a rocky beginning.

“He ran into the pool, so we thought he was going to be good but the pool incident kind of had its little set back,” Chris said.

Since then Colt has bounced back and won a few races including the Texas Winter Series, thanks to a few tips from Dad.

“You have to get confident, stable, you have to get comfortable and you have to just stay on that gas to win,” Colt said.

Now Colt has his sights set on one thing, the Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championships, and he knows just what it will take to win.

“I’m going to have to practice, practice makes better,” Colt said.

He also hopes to send a message to his doubters along the way.

“They think I’m not very good, at least when they see me on t.v., they’ll believe me,” Colt said.

To help out the Delagarde’s with travel and expenses of competing in the Amateur Motocross Circuts, contact Chris at 731-343-1650.