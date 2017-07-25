Beer Board fines 4 Jackson businesses for underage sales

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Beer Board fined four local businesses Tuesday accused of selling alcohol to minors. Each business must pay a $2,500 fine or have their beer license suspended for 30 days.

“There are consequences to your mistakes,” Jackson Beer Board Chairman Charles Rahm said.

Jackson City Attorney Lewis Cobb said Food Mart on Whitehall Street, Indigo’s on East Chester Street, T-Mart Tobacco on North Highland Avenue, and Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 70 East each sold alcohol to an undercover confidential informant on May 22.

“They’ll have an ID that clearly shows they’re under 21,” Cobb said.

The city said clerks at the stores checked ID and sold beer anyway.

The owner at Indigo’s told the board they have since fired the clerk and upgraded their ID checking technology. The clerk at T-Mart Tobacco told the board she realized she made a mistake. “When I noticed she wasn’t old enough, I ran outside and I knocked on the vehicle window,” the clerk said.

A representative with Love’s Truck Stop did not show up for Tuesday’s hearing. Rahm said the business can contest the Beer Board’s decision.

“It’s a privilege to be able to sell,” Cobb said. “You’ve got to exercise that privilege responsibly.”

Rahm said this is the first offense for most of the businesses. “We hope businesses will take seriously the sale of alcohol.”

The city said these businesses have 10 days to pay the fine and Love’s Truck Stop gets seven days.

Rahm said if these businesses are caught selling alcohol to minors again, their license could be suspended. He said a third offense could lead to revocation.