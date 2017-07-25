Crockett Co. officers arrest armed suspect while neighbor films

ALAMO, Tenn. — Crockett County officers are able to arrest an armed man without resorting to pulling the trigger, and it was all caught on camera.

“Kill me,” the suspect said. “Kill me. I ain’t doing nothing wrong. Kill me.”

Although the video is dark, you can hear Timothy Jetton, 29, challenging Crockett County officers to shoot him during an altercation last Thursday. Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says they got an anonymous tip that Jetton had stolen guns and was planning to shoot his father.

“When they went to the ground, he had his hands on the gun, and he wouldn’t release his hands,” Sheriff Klyce said. “Even after they stunned him with a Taser, he still wouldn’t.”

“Is that the gun he had?” witness Josh Baird questioned. “Yeah, had his hand on it, wouldn’t take it off,” an officer on the scene responded.

Baird, a neighbor, recorded the arrest and says he thought the officers may shoot, but no one fired their weapon.

Instead, the four officers were able to get the gun and arrest the suspect.

“I was kind of surprised that something like that is happening literally outside my door step,” Baird said. “I think the officers pretty much done nothing wrong that night.”

Although the TBI doesn’t investigate all fatal officer-involved shootings, this year they’ve worked 14 cases, including one in Crockett County. Sheriff Klyce says he’s glad his deputies didn’t have to fire their weapons in this incident.

“It ended the best possible way it could’ve happened because he’s alive,” Sheriff Klyce said. “His father is alive and all of our officers, none of us are hurt.”

Jetton faces six charges from theft, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The sheriff says his deputies are always training on how to end situations without using deadly force.

Jetton is being held in the Crockett County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.