Extreme Heat And Humidity Returns

Weather Update 7:38 AM CDT

A bit of fog this morning in Obion, Weakley and Gibson Counties this morning. That should burn off pretty quick as temps rise into the 80s through late morning. Its quiet now across West Tennessee, however we may see a few thunderstorms again this afternoon. It appears storms will be more of the garden variety. Some storms will have brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. Severe storms are not a particular concern this afternoon. The bigger story will be the gradually increasing heat, though it wont be as hot as last week. I’ll have a full forecast update coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM ABC and 12:00 PM on CBS.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

