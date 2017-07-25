Jackson police investigate alleged fraud at local travel agency

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has launched an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity at a local travel agency.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday morning and seized evidence from Ronda’s Travel Corner, located at 3339 North Highland Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The department received several complaints about fraudulent activity at the travel agency, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist in the case is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).