Lexington looks to replace 22 seniors in 2017

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Tigers went 9-3 in 2016 and got bounced out the playoffs in the second round. Obviously every teams goal is to win a state championship, but making it to the second round of the playoffs is nothing to hang your head about. But like every high school team across America, the turnover is high from one season to the next and the Big Red Tigers will have to overcome losing a lot of leaders. Head coach Bryant Hollingsworth, doesn’t expect a drop off, he knows his team will be ready.

“You know we just preparing, we lost 22 seniors last year so we just preparing some of these younger guys to step in and take their place, try to push them to get better mentally and physically strong and tough and you know we going take the bull by the horns and get going,” Hollingsworth said.

The Tigers open up the season on the road against the South Gibson Hornets.