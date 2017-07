Lift Wellness Center to host healthy cooking demo

JACKSON, Tenn. –Learn how to prepare healthy meals, centered around vegetables.

Thursday, July 27, the Lift Wellness Center will host a summer grilling demo, featuring Trevor Jones.

That’ll start at 5:30 a.m. at the facility in downtown Jackson.

It’s free and open to the public.

To sign up, call (731) 425-6875.